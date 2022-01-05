Dying Light 2 Stay Human is getting closer and closer, despite the many postponements. And NVIDIA knows it well, which on the CES stage, in addition to announcing the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti and the RTX 3050, showed several titles based on RTX technology. And guess what? Dying Light 2 Stay Human was one of them, and it also received a new trailer showing gameplay and highlighting ray tracing, shadows and global lighting.

NVIDIA DLSS is also supported, which should help deliver improved performance in 4K. However, Techland has yet to outline the PC hardware needed to run the game in 4K. Even at 1080p / 60 FPS, gaming in the best ray tracing quality requires an Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, 16GB of RAM, and a GeForce RTX 3080 with 10GB of VRAM. Anyway, you can take a look at the trailer below and get an idea.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC on August 4, 2022. If you want to jump across the zombie-infested rooftops of The City on day one, pre-orders are always available at this link. Come and talk about it on our Facebook group.

