If you are a survival horror fan, you are definitely in the right place at the right time: Instant Gaming offers Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition with a sensational 68% discount compared to the original list price, allowing you to save over 40 euros. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this address.
Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition is available on Instant Gaming on offer at only 19.52 eurosagainst the 60 euro suggested price from the distributing company. We remind you that this is obviously the Steam version of the game, so we recommend that you first install the Steam client for the correct launch of the title.
Between zombies and parkour
The title is set approximately 20 years after the original game: you will take the role of Aiden Caldwellwho in a world completely devastated by the virus decides to go in search of his my sister. One of the most important and interesting features of this title certainly lies in the total freedom of play left to the player: you can manage each battle as you wish, sometimes deciding to escape simply thanks to the parkour skillsjumping from roof to roof until you reach safety.
Going into more detail, the Reloaded Edition includes the base game Dying Light 2: Stay Human and the Bloody Ties DLCwhich adds several hours of longevity to the title. For further information and details regarding the game, we refer you to our review.
