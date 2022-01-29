Less than a week to go until the official release of Dying Light 2, and while a “local” concern has arisen due to the absence of dubbing in Italian, Techland kept us showing the gameplay of the game on old gen versions, reassuring anyone concerned about the title’s cross-gen nature.

The gameplay video shows game portions of the versions PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One and Xbox One X: these are mostly combat and parkour sections, but there is no shortage of cutscenes and shots that aim to show particle effects and lighting in various environments.

Shortly after the middle of the cutscene, two are shown extended sections and without the cuts of a rooftop race on both base versions of the old-gen consoles: very fast scenes with various screen elements that keep 30fps very well.

There does not seem to be a drop in framerate, so it seems that the builds for the older generation consoles will be very stable from launch, but the last word, as always, belongs to Digital Foundry.

Source: Windows Central