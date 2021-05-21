Techland with his game Dying Light 2 revealed a new teaser in which he hints that he might have new information to share about the long-awaited sequel sometime soon. It is not clear what could be shown at the moment. However, the developer shared a short new video on social media that has fans raising their eyebrows and wondering what might happen next.

Seen on Dying Light’s official Twitter account, Dying Light 2 revealed a new teaser that is less than ten seconds long. The teaser begins by focusing on a wall containing the phrase “Save the City” painted on it. After a few moments, dusk encompasses the location and a black light illuminates the wall. As you do so, the only word “Are” appears on the surface of the wall.

If Techland plans to talk more about Dying Light 2 in the coming weeks, it could coincide with one of the two upcoming events. Yes OK Dying Light 2 revealed a new teaser, this is just a hint that aim for E3 2021, Summer Game Fest and a host of other events taking place in the coming weeks and months. Techland could be about to tell us more about your current project. The studio has been making more Q&A videos to talk openly about the game.

In general, it seems that Techland is ready to share a lot of information publicly about Dying Light 2 where it had previously been silent. For now, all we know for sure is that Techland will release Dying Light 2 on past and new generation consoles. The study says it is targeting a launch sometime in 2021, but it remains to be seen if that materializes.