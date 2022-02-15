Techland will be releasing various cosmetic updates throughout the week.

This month of February full of megatons that we have before us was released by Dying Light 2, the first of the great titles of the year that was published on PC and consoles on the 4th. Techland It has had a good debut in its first days and, although it is incorporating updates regarding bug fixes, the first downloadable content has also begun to arrive.

The study has announced that from this week its first free DLC. This one has to do with purely cosmetic content divided into two parts that will gradually arrive during these days. The first pack, called Authority, is now available for download. Next, the content that it will bring throughout this week and the descriptions that Techland itself gives us:

First part (now available):

Intimidating jacket: put on this jacket and fight for justice



Intimidating Cargo Pants: Carry everything you need to enforce the law.



High-Tops: Stand up for what’s right with these unique high-tops.

Part Two (available February 16):

Intimidating Gloves: They may not restore law and order in an instant, but they will certainly make it easier.



Intimidating Windbreaker: Take down rule breakers with this windbreaker.



Intimidating Leather Protectors – Use these leather protectors to help you keep the peace.



Part Three (available February 18):

The Two-Handed Hammer Authority – With this in your arsenal, you better play by the rules.



The second pack, meanwhile, bears the name of ronin and will land from next week on the different platforms. Remember that Dying Light 2: Stay Human is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, as the Nintendo Switch version, playable via cloud play, was delayed near launch and there will be to wait a few more months.

