Good news for all fans of Dying Light 2: Stay Human, as the second appointment streaming with Techland developers, the Dying 2 Know. An event to deepen even better many of the new features of the title. The episode in question will be broadcast live and is scheduled for July 1st 2021 at 9.00 pm (Italian time).

The teaser we have mentioned and that we leave you at the bottom of this article, shows in the foreground the figure of the terrible zombie “Enhanced” which infested the streets and structures of the first chapter, but which generally appeared only after sunset. In the game they are known as i Nocturnes, some scary monsters with power is speed immensely superior to normal not dead that players can find during the day.

From the presence of the monster on the cover it is therefore easy to assume that during the event of 1 July new details will be presented on the game and on the gameplay mechanics probably at night and on the side survival of the gameplay of the game.

There will be a lot to discover as the Nocturnes are some of the most iconic monsters of the previous chapter. In fact, these creatures are so dangerous, at least in the early stages of the adventure, that they are almost unstoppable. The game then turned its day pace from frantic battles based on the dismemberments of poor and almost insignificant brainless zombies, the terrifying escape from frightening and powerful creatures.

Hunters of day, preys on night was one of the title mantras. Obviously with time and with dedicated skills for this purpose the Nocturnes partially lost their lethal charge, but they certainly represented a rather interesting challenge even for experienced players.

There will therefore be a lot to see also because the first episode of these Dying 2 Know, which took place in May, had shown many new mechanics for Dying Light 2: Stay Human, like the presence of an intricate story with very hard tones and difficult choices to make. All following in the wake of a post apocalyptic setting set several decades after the events of the first Dying Light.

The component also seems to return with great strength parkour as a cornerstone of the title; concept that has certainly contributed very considerably to the success of the aforementioned first game of Techland. This is because the climbing mechanics allowed the player to enter a sort of immense playground of horrors, consisting of hundreds of dilapidated buildings and tin huts to climb.

The layered layout it was, and according to the developers it still wants to be today, one of the basic elements of the title, with the possibility for the player to move quickly on the map according to their choices and their attitude. While waiting for the release of this promising game, this is coming December 7, 2021, we leave you to our preview of everything we know about the game.