The video game developers have not been oblivious to everything that has happened lately with titles that have been affected by having intergenerational releases, such as Cyberpunk 2077. For this experience, it is that the study Techland has been focusing hard in the versions of the previous generation, commenting that Dying Light 2 promises the highest quality for the Xbox One and PS4 version.

Through an interview with the site Wccftech, the developers commented on multiple details regarding its upcoming release. What most attracted attention was that they assured that optimizing Dying Light 2 for old-gen consoles started long before any other project they were working on. In this way, they guaranteed that the title will not have any problems with the old hardware.

Some time ago, the developers had published information in which they explained that Dying Light 2 will have modes for the next generation consoles, Xbox Series X / S and PS5. These high-performance modes will consist of offering a 4K resolution at 60 fps, with ray-tracing included. In this way, they will take advantage of the power of the new platforms. However, there were doubts about what the versions would be like for the past generation and how they would run, doubts that were already answered by the team.

In the interview, the rendering director Tomasz Szałkowski, commented the following (translated): “Major consoles (Xbox One and PS4) have long been our priority. We do our best to ensure that the quality of the game on PS4 or XBO is at the highest level. We started testing on older generation consoles much earlier than other projects. This was related to the scale of changes to the engine and the ambitious plans to create an even bigger and more complex game than DL1. “

With these statements, fans can be a bit more reassured that the developers are doing a enormous effort to guarantee the highest possible quality in the title. So you can run and perform smoothly on previous-generation consoles. Now, it only remains to wait for the official launch date and see if this effort has indeed paid off or has been left only in ideas.

Recall that Dying Light 2 will be released sometime in 2021 for Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC.