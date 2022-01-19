During the day today, Techland announced through an official statement that Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Cloud Version) for Nintendo Switch, originally expected for February 4, 2022, or in conjunction with the other versions, unfortunately it was postponed.

At present, the company has not yet revealed a new release date for the version Nintendo Switch of the game, but on the other hand he wanted to clarify that the intention is that of release the title within six months of the release of the other versions, remained unchanged. In particular, the company stated:

To provide all fans with a gaming experience at the level they deserve and that Techland wants to offer, Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Cloud Version) for Nintendo Switch has been officially postponed. Techland asks Nintendo fans from all over the world to be patient. At the release of the title, players will be able to enjoy Dying Light 2 Stay Human on Nintendo Switch, for a highly portable and versatile version, thanks to Cloud Technology.

In short, a hard blow for all the fans who could not wait to be able to launch themselves at a time of this exciting experience which is all about unrivaled freedom, also thanks to a story where your every choice will have a concrete weight for the purposes of the screenplay. In case you don’t know it, Dying Light 2 Stay Human is configured as an adventure with strong horror connotations, with a zombie epidemic who condemned mankind to a life of suffering where even a bottle of water could cost you your life.

In addition, the production will stand out for a day / night cycle that will heavily modify the play structure, all flanked by a parkour movement system that will allow you to perform incredible stunts around the big city that you can freely explore during the adventure. We remind all our readers that Dying Light 2 Stay Human will be released on February 4, 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S And PC.