Techland announced that the PS5 version of Dying Light 2 will receive support for the Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and the “Balanced” mode with the next game update.

We don’t have a release date for the update yet, but Techland has shared teasers about the upcoming content, posting information on Twitter. The developer has promised that it will share more details in the coming weeks, so expect to learn more about these modes shortly.

The aforementioned Balanced mode will aim for dynamic 4K at 60 frames per second, while VRR mode will support 1080p at an unlocked frame rate.

The next chapter of Dying Light 2 is titled “A Huntress and a Hag”. The Slayer is an agent named Shen Xiu. “Where is he from? What is his business in the city? For now, be aware that this highly skilled hound and archery expert has a very special task for Nightrunners.“Techland explained in a recent video.

With the Dying Light 2 update for PS5, 18 games now support VRR on the console.

Astro’s Playroom

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War

Deathloop

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5 – Special Edition

DiRT 5

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Godfall

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered

The Last of Us Part 1

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tribes of Midgard

Source: PlayStation LifeStyle.