Dying Light 2, PC requirements list

Techland unveiled i minimum and recommended requirements, with and without ray tracing, of Dying Light 2. You can see all the details in the image above and in the listings below. A very powerful PC is required for ray tracing.

Let’s start with the minimum requirements of Dying Light 2, for the 1080p and 30 FPS without ray tracing:

CPU: Intel Core i3-9100 or AMD Ryzen 3 2300X

RAM: 8GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB

OS: Windows 7

Storage space: 60GB HDD

Now let’s see the recommended requirements of Dying Light 2, for i 1080p and 60 FPS without ray tracing:

CPU: Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB

OS: Windows 10

Storage space: 60GB SSD

Now, let’s move on to the requirements for i 1080p and 30 FPS with ray tracing of Dying Light 2:

CPU: Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8GB

OS: Windows 10

Storage space: 60GB SSD

Finally, let’s see the requirements for the 1080p and 60 FPS with ray tracing of Dying Light 2:

CPU: Intel Core i5-8600K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 10GB

OS: Windows 10

Storage space: 60GB SSD

Tell us, what do you think of these requirements?