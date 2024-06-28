The first multiplayer mode Dying Light 2 called “Tower Raid” will arrive with an open beta for three weeks.

Techland announced that the new cooperative experience of Dyng Light 2, Tower Raid will be available for 3 weeks, from June 27 to July 18The purpose of this beta is to collect opinions from fans in order to improve the video game.

Tower Raid will be a cooperative game mode inside a towerwhere we will have to go up floor by floor to the top to face the final boss, the difficulties to go up will be as many as: traps, surprises and, of course, hundreds of zombies everywhere.

During these three weeks the players of Dying Light 2 You can play this game mode with your friends, other players and even alone. The developers shared that throughout this time, each week they will add extra content to keep fans engaged and so that their beta is not affected by monotony.

Source: Techland

Weekly updates will contain the following:

June 27 – July 4 (WEEK 1)

12 levels

4 modifiers

5 new Jai levels + 5 new rewards

July 4 – July 11 (WEEK 2)

New difficulty (Elite), complete 4 levels (usually 3) with enemies with tactical resistance activated and much stronger than before

Better rewards for winning on the new difficulty

3 new levels

10 new modifiers

4 new rewards

July 11 – July 18 (WEEK 3)

Double PR with Jai for completing tower raids

7 new modifiers

3 new rewards

We also recommend:

Dying Light 2: How to access Tower Raid?

In order to access the Tower Raid in Dying Light 2, we must have the second region of the map unlocked, visit Jai and do the mission called “Lost Armory”.

We remind you that the beta will end on July 18, so we recommend that you leave your afternoon free during these 3 long weeks to be able to enjoy this multiplayer experience before it’s too late.

Additionally, players can now purchase Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded version with a 60% discount, so if you were waiting for an opportunity to check out this game, with this discount and a limited-time open beta, this could be that sign.

So tell us, are you ready to face so many zombies? Do you think your friends will get out of this? Let us know on the channel Discord from TierraGamer, you can also follow us on Google news so you don’t miss any of our news.