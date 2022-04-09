The same thing did not happen to him Cyberpunk 2077but Dying Light 2 He didn’t have a very clean launch either. Since its release a couple of months ago, its developers have been implementing various improvements and features inspired by community feedback, and one of the most requested is finally coming to the game later this month.

In accordance with Techlandthe mode of NewGame+ will be implemented in Dying Light 2 in late April as part of the third major title update. They haven’t shared many details about it yet, but it’s easy to assume what we’ll be able to bring to this second game and what we won’t. In addition, this same patch will include “many fixes” for single-player and online.

We’re planning to release patch 3 on all platforms by the end of this month. Full notes will be available once the update is live. (2/2) 😊 — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) April 5, 2022

It is also worth noting that Techland plans to release several expansions for this game, and some of them could even be considered as a “direct sequel”. Of course, they need to fix all the issues with the base game first before thinking about future content, but at least they already have it in mind.

Publisher’s note: I think Techland has been doing a great job with the updates, and especially with the communication between the studio and the community. I often see team members sharing relevant information on social media, and all of this will help make the game a better experience for everyone.

Via: Techland