All other platforms are not affected by this change and will receive the game on the scheduled day.

Bad news for Nintendo Switch players. Although Dying Light 2 Stay Human is one of the most anticipated titles of the year, it seems that users of the hybrid will have to wait a little longer to explore its open world plagued by zombies. As announced by Techland in a press release, the game keep your release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC while the cloud version of Nintendo Switch receives a good delay.

The game will arrive on Nintendo Switch within six months from the original dateUnfortunately, we are not talking about a few weeks difference, since Techland has commented that the game will reach the Nintendo console “within six months from the original dateTherefore, this release remains in the air until the developer provides more information in the future.

While the first installment of Dying Light worked well on Nintendo Switch, the studio wants to make sure that users get the best possible version of this sequel: “Upon the release of the game, players will be able to experience Dying Light 2 Stay Human with the portable gaming flexibility of Nintendo Switch in their full expression, powered by Cloud Technology”.

As we have already said, the rest of the platforms keep the launch for the next february 4. Previously, Techland detailed all the work he has in hand after the premiere of the title, as he still has to add cross-play and extend the content for 5 years. To all this will be added the cloud version for Nintendo Switch, although we can liven up the wait with the first impressions of Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

More about: Dying Light 2, Nintendo Switch, Delay, Techland and Nintendo.