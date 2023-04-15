Techland has announced that it plans to release a new free update Of Dying Light 2, entitled “Gut Feeling”. The launch is scheduled for Thursday April 20thwith details on the news and new content introduced that will be presented during a livestream that will take place on the same day.

The live stream will air at 20:00 Italian on Twitch on the official Techland channel a this address. For the occasion we will have to find out what changes will be made to the fights and the new transmog system.

In late March, director Tymon Smektala revealed that Dying Light 2’s upcoming update will include “significant improvements” to the game’s combat system, making it more visceral and rewarding. In addition, an equipment transmog system and the first TGG quests (reserved for subscribers to the “Techland Gamers and Goodies” program) were also promised and should be included in the same update.

Furthermore, it cannot be excluded that further details on the next expansion will not be revealed during the live broadcast, which will include new weapons and an unpublished location, to be released during the second half of 2023.