In Dying Light 2the gigantic open word developed by Techland and published by Techland Publishingyou need to find 17 windmills, and in this guide we will explain how climb up and get to the electrical box to activate them. Some of them are part of the story, others are not, but you can reach them anyway even at the end of the game because none of them will be lost.

Conquering the top of these realistic windmills will engage you in tests worthy of a parkour tracer and when you reach the top, not only will you have accomplished the arduous task but you will be able to delight your eyes by pleasantly admiring the views that are nothing short of fantastic. The satisfaction will be greater for the inevitable trophy hunters because even in this case they will be able to obtain the coveted loot.

Where to find the windmills in Dying Light 2? Here is the guide

Since the mills are not present in all the Districts, to facilitate the discovery we have chosen to include an example video of PowerPix, which we thank for the generosity, the vision of which will facilitate and shorten the search times.

These are the districts to visit and the relative mills:

Houndfield District, 2 mills

Trinity District, 2 mills

Horseshoe District, 2 mills

Quarry End District, 1 mill

Downtown District, 2 mills

Garrison District, 3 mills

Muddy Grounds District, 1 mill

The Wharf District, 1 mill

Saint Paul Island District, 2 mills

Lower Dam Ayre District, 1 mill

That’s all there is to know about our guide to mill locations in Dying Light 2, for other news we refer you to the section of our guides which is constantly updated. Furthermore, before leaving you definitively, you must know that we have also reviewed the game, if you are curious to know what we think or even just our vote we refer you to our dedicated review that you can find at the following link. Stay connected with us to not miss any news on the world of video games!