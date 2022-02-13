Dying Light 2 it is definitely the videogame of the moment because it comes with an immense game world and longevity, so we have thought of this guide to all the most important structures of the title, so as to help you unlock them and obtain advantages.

Given the vastness and complexity of the work, we have decided to make your work easier by showing you a guide that will help you find all the structures in the world and which will be used to conquer the relative trophy, a delight for hunters.

The structures to find in Dying Light 2 there are 7 in all between water towers and power plants, 3 of them are part of the story, the other 4 can also be found at the end of the game. This means that you will not lose any, you just have to arm yourself with patience.

Where to find the structures in Dying Light 2? Here is the guide

Structure n. 1 Horseshoe Water Tower

You will find it during the eighth mission.

Structure n. 2 Downtown Electrical Station

You will find it during the eleventh mission.

Structure n. 3 Garrison Electrical Station

You will find it during the sixteenth mission.

Structure n. 4 Houndfield Electrical Station

Given the complexity of the research, we preferred to show you a detailed video.

Structure n. 5 Wharf Water Tower

Also in this case, as the steps to take are varied, it is preferable to include an explanatory video.

Structure n. 6 Saint Paul Electrical Station

As you will understand, it is not easy to explain in words how and where to connect the cables, consequently the help of the video will simplify the procedure.

Structure n. 7 Saint Paul Water Tower

The activation of the last structure is no less complex than the others because also in this case the steps are varied, so we have decided to propose a last video.

This was all there was to know in our guide dedicated to the most important structures present in Dying Light 2, if you are curious to know our rating on the work we refer you to our dedicated review.