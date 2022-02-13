Finding all GRE quarantined buildings isn’t exactly straightforward: in Dying Light 2, in fact there are six of these constructions, each of which has a total of 24 Inhibitors, and in this guide we want to help you find them all. This will allow you to unlock the trophy / achievement “Can’t you read the signs?”another step towards the coveted platinum trophy.

We know what you are thinking: “I’m already dealing with the main story, how can I start looking for these buildings too?” Well the good news is that you can easily search for buildings once the game is complete, proceeding in free-roaming mode, since these are not objectives that you risk losing once the main campaign is over.

GRE Quarantine Building No. 1: Center for Phase IV THV Study

District: Houndfield

GRE Quarantine Building No. 2: THV Genomics Center

District: Horseshoe

GRE Quarantine Building No. 3: GRE vaccine laboratory

District: Center

GRE Quarantine Building No. 4: GRE experimental research

District: The Pier

GRE Quarantine Building No. 5: HV-GenMod development center

District: Saint Paul Island

GRE Quarantine Building No. 6: THV Advanced Care

District: Lower Dam Ayre

To complete the trophy / achievement you will need to find all 24 inhibitors that are hidden in the building, to do it in peace we advise you to face the night time challenge because there will be far fewer enemies.

