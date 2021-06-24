Dying Light 2 Stay Human will return to be talked about soon. The development team has indeed announced that Episode 2 of Dying 2 Know, the event dedicated to open world gaming, will air in a week. The exact date and time of the event is theJuly 1, 2021, at 9pm (Italian time).

Inside the Dying 2 Know there will be a way to discover many new details about the game. Dying Light 2 Stay Human, remember, is an open world role-playing game set in a post-apocalyptic world dominated by zombie-like creatures. These infected will put the player to the test, especially in their more particular and aggressive mutated forms, but other humans will also be a great threat.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will arrive on December 7, 2021 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. On the new generation of consoles will offer three graphics modes. Additionally, anyone who purchases the PS4 and Xbox One version will also have access to the PS5 version and Xbox Series X | S version respectively via a free upgrade.

Not too long ago we had the chance to find out about the setting and gameplay details from the PlayStation blog.