Techland’s game will arrive on computers and consoles on February 4 of next year.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated 17 December 2021, 08:55 1 comment

There is less for Dying Light 2. After the continuous delays that the title of Techland, the parkour and zombie action game is less than two months away from landing in our homes. With it we will have a much more ambitious sequel than the first title, both playable and visually.

The latter is precisely what concerns us today, since the study has published through its official social networks the minimum and recommended requirements for its PC version. It will have Ray tracing, so it is also established what we will need if we want to play with this activated technology.

System Requirements

Minimum requirements

Resolution: Full HD at 30 FPS

Full HD at 30 FPS Operating system: Windows 7

Windows 7 Processor: Intel Core i3-9100 or AMD Ryzen 3 2300X

Intel Core i3-9100 or AMD Ryzen 3 2300X Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB Storage: 60 GB available space

Recommended Requirements

Resolution: Full HD at 60 FPS

Full HD at 60 FPS Operating system: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB Storage: 60 GB available space

Minimum requirements with Ray Tracing

Resolution: Full HD at 30 FPS

Full HD at 30 FPS Operating system: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB Storage: 60 GB available space

Recommended Requirements with Ray Tracing

Resolution: Full HD at 60 FPS

Full HD at 60 FPS Operating system: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB Storage: 60 GB available space

If you feel like the sequel, mark the calendar: the day will come February 4, 2022, and can be played on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch. It will have next-gen enhancements, but post-apocalyptic parkour aims to make a comeback in a big way across all platforms. We have already been able to test it, so we invite you to take a look at our impressions of Dying Light 2.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More on: Dying Light 2, Dying Light Stay Human, Techland, Requirements, PC, and Ray tracing.