Parkour-infused open-world zombie sequel Dying Light 2 is finally set to arrive early next month, but developer Techland has now revealed one previously announced platform will be missing out on all the fun at launch, with the Switch version officially delayed.

Dying Light 2 on Switch was initially due to launch alongside the Xbox, PlayStation, and PC versions on 4th February – albeit in cloud-only form – but Techland has now confirmed prospective purchasers on the platform could be looking at a significant delay, saying it expects the game to release for Switch “within six months from the original date”.

While no specific reason was given for the delay, Techland said it had made the decision to push back Dying Light 2’s Switch release “in order to provide fans with the gaming experience at the level they deserve and that [the developer] wants to provide”.

Dying Light 2 – First impressions and gameplay.

It has, of course, been a busy few weeks for Dying Light 2 as Techland prepares for the game’s long-awaited launch. Last week saw the developer claiming players would likely need “at least 500 hours” to fully complete the experience – a figure it rapidly revised downward following pushback from fans – and it’s also shared a brisk first look at some co-op action, alongside an even briefer console gameplay comparison video, before giving players its “guarantee” it will support the title with at least five years of post-launch DLC.

Dying Light 2 finally launches next month, on 4th February, following a rather tumultuous development – one that has seen multiple delays, as well as high-profile staff departures, and numerous reports of mismanagement at Techland. Despite those setbacks, early impressions suggest the studio’s ambitions have paid off; Eurogamer’s Martin Robinson was left impressed when he played the early stages of the game at the tail-end of last year.