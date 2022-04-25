Techland is keeping its promise to release the patch at the end of April, with plenty of ways to extend the adventure.

Techland has hit the target with the franchise of dying light. The premise has attracted the attention of millions of gamers, achieving impressive sales numbers with both the first installment and the sequel released last February. Despite this success, the development team continues to work hard on polish all the edges of its titles, as well as adding game modes highly anticipated by the community.

The update will include the New Game + mode from next April 27We talk about NewGame+ either New Game+, which lands in Dying Light 2: Stay Human with the April update. At the time, Techland promised to release said patch at the end of the month, and now it returns to fulfill its promise with a release date already specified. So if you’re interested in returning to the world of Dying Light 2 through a slightly different adventure, keep in mind that this mode is released next day 27.

What novelties does this New Game+ bring? Well, according to the Techland team, the new game is characterized by containing 30 new inhibitors (well hidden), strongest enemies (which will raise their difficulty to Aiden’s level) and, for those looking for more complicated challenges, encounters with golden marks that stand out for their special and diverse rivals. On the other hand, the inclusion of a new mission and richer rewards for players.

If you are users of PS5 either xbox seriesPlease note that the update also adds a FOV slider feature to the game, allowing you to change your perspective. That said, we already have a reason to return to the post-apocalyptic world of Dying Light 2 while we wait for its next expansion, which will develop a story running parallel to the main events.

More about: Dying Light 2, Techland, Update and New Game Plus.