Dying Light 2 was announced several years ago and as much as Techland insists that it is still in development, many fans think that the state of the game is not the best, even that it could be canceled. The company reassured a few days ago that the game would arrive this year (a statement that we have seen repeated in past years, of course) and after the joy came the news that a Techland veteran was leaving the studio after 22 years. Now The creators of Dying Light 2 calm fans after a veteran leaves the studio.

In statements made to PC Gamer, a Techland official assured that “Paweł Selinger, who has been the designer of the narrative for the past two years, decided at the end of 2020 to end his cooperation with Techland and continue his career elsewhere.” They qualify his position since despite having previously worked as an art director, his position in the development of Dying Light 2 was as a narrative designer.

“We want to assure all fans of the upcoming Dying Light 2 that the art director position is not threatened and that it has been held by Eric Cochonneau since November 2019”, Technland said. “Eric has been taking care of every aspect of the upcoming production ever since and the team under his leadership is doing everything they can to offer players the best possible game.”.

So it seems that Techland has everything at hand, we just have to wait for Dying Light 2 to be launched, which is not a light task. Meanwhile, we can only ask ourselves what is happening with Dying Light 2 and if we are really going to see it one day on our console.