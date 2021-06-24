The open-world parkour zombie adventure will be available later this year.

Wanting to know more about Dying Light 2? Did last month’s event feel like little to you? Well do not fear, because it seems that we will see the game in action again in a few days. Techland has sent a message to the 3DJuegos staff with more mysteries than questions, accompanied by a video teaser where they anticipate the second episode of their events on Dying Light 2. Are you dying to know everything about the game?

Without giving any further thought, the second episode of the game’s ‘Dying 2 know’ series will be held July 1 at 9:00 p.m. (Spanish mainland time) / 2:00 p.m. (CDMX time). In this link you can consult the schedules by countries. And, as with the previous episode, you can follow the broadcast live from Techland’s Twitch channel. The first episode of these shows left us with the release date and a new trailer for Dying Light 2, so it will be interesting to see what the Polish studio now surprises us with.

And, if we are guided by the message that Techland has sent us, it seems that this episode will focus on everything that surrounds the night in the world of Dying Light 2, although you never know: “Night comes, and with it the nightmares that hide in their nests during the day awaken. It is an opportunity to get provisions for restore the remnants of hope in the hearts of the few loved ones we have, and develop our lives on the rooftops. “

“But before you kick the streets, you should know what is hiding in the dark“Reads his statement.” The reward is great, but the price you will have to pay if you stay too long in the dark is even greater. “Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be available next December 7, with versions of new generation and previous PS4 and Xbox One. There is still a long way to go, but while we wait, in this article we review what made the first Dying Light so special.

