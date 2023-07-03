













The announcement came from Techland who shared a message on Twitter where they say they are ‘Joining forces’ with Skybound Games.

What these companies plan is an experience in which you have to ‘survive, loot and kill undead like never before’.

What Techland said about Dying Light 2 got a reply from the account of the walking dead on this social network. This says ‘we know a thing or two about fighting the undead’.

Unfortunately, @DyingLightGame and @TheWalkingDead aren’t clear on what this event will entail.

In fact, they also did not share when it will start. They just ask players to stay tuned for more information.

Dying Light 2 It went on sale on February 4, 2022 and to celebrate its first anniversary, Techland revealed information about the franchise.

From what was released, both the first and second titles have jointly sold more than 30 million copies worldwide on multiple platforms.

That is taking into account both physical and digital editions. As to the walking dead it remains a very popular franchise.

We know a thing or two about fighting the undead. —The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) June 30, 2023

Do not forget that he was not born on television, but actually comes from the world of comics. From there I jump to real acting, and of course to video games.

Skybound Games is a subsidiary of Skybound Entertainment, the company that owns the walking deadwhose creation falls to Robert Kirkman.

You have to wait and see what will come of this franchise to Dying Light 2 and when. Maybe it’s something planned for Halloween.

