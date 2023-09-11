As we recently reported to you, through a new update the developers of Dying Light 2 have added in the zombie game of microtransactions. Obviously the public didn’t take it well, considering that we are talking about a premium (i.e. paid) game that has been published for over a year and a half.

Microtransactions are called DL points and Techland had explained that it is “an easy way to purchase packs without having to leave the game”. Players purchase DL Points and then exchange those DL Points for Dying Light 2 items within the game’s menus.

THE potential problems there are two of this system. First, the system may make it more difficult to identify players’ actual spending on the purchase of additional Dying Light 2 materials: instead of a direct exchange of real money for an in-game item, the purchase of an intermediary currency makes it more difficult to accurately track how much money you actually spend.

Secondly, the price of some game materials can leave players feeling at a loss surplus of DL Points. DL Points can be purchased in packs of 500, 1,100, 2,300, 3,600 and 6,500. However, the cheapest items in the Dying Light 2 store only cost 300 DL Points, meaning that players who purchase even the cheapest package, 500 DL Points, find themselves with an additional 200 Points that cannot be spent – unless obviously, they do not top them up with any purchase of DL Points.