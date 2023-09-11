As we recently reported to you, through a new update the developers of Dying Light 2 have added in the zombie game of microtransactions. Obviously the public didn’t take it well, considering that we are talking about a premium (i.e. paid) game that has been published for over a year and a half.
Microtransactions are called DL points and Techland had explained that it is “an easy way to purchase packs without having to leave the game”. Players purchase DL Points and then exchange those DL Points for Dying Light 2 items within the game’s menus.
THE potential problems there are two of this system. First, the system may make it more difficult to identify players’ actual spending on the purchase of additional Dying Light 2 materials: instead of a direct exchange of real money for an in-game item, the purchase of an intermediary currency makes it more difficult to accurately track how much money you actually spend.
Secondly, the price of some game materials can leave players feeling at a loss surplus of DL Points. DL Points can be purchased in packs of 500, 1,100, 2,300, 3,600 and 6,500. However, the cheapest items in the Dying Light 2 store only cost 300 DL Points, meaning that players who purchase even the cheapest package, 500 DL Points, find themselves with an additional 200 Points that cannot be spent – unless obviously, they do not top them up with any purchase of DL Points.
The reaction of the public and the response of the authors of Dying Light 2
As a result, Dying Light 2 received a series of negative reviews from players on Steammany of which refer to the DL Points system.
Techland then responded explaining that it is working on “a couple of community-proposed solutions.” The company said: “As always, we are collecting your feedback and listening to your concerns. As far as we know, much of the frustration comes from the price of the bundles and the resulting surplus DL Points. To address this issue, we have already started to work on a couple of solutions proposed by the community.”
“For example, we are evaluating the possibility of add an option to purchase individual items from existing packages. This way, if you have extra DL Points, you can spend them on different bundles. Why not use Michonne’s katana while she’s wearing a chicken costume? However, this will not happen overnight, as developers will need time to rework the system.”
Techland also said it will host a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” with Dying Light 2 franchise director Tymon Smektala and encourages players to ask questions. “In the meantime, as a reminder, there are several bundles in the store that can be purchased for under 500 DL Points and which you can grab now – or you can wait until we implement the solution suggested above. We will continue to collect feedback over the weekend and based on the amount of questions and concerns, we will decide the best time to organize an AMA with @smektalaTM. We will let you know in advance, so you can share your questions on the usual channels to receive an answer directly from him.”
In more positive news, a data miner has created a 231-page document that collects all the content cut from Dying Light 2.
