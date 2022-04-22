Techland shares data related to its franchise, and promises highly anticipated content by the community.

We cannot deny that Dying Light 2: Stay Human has had a fantastic debut, and this is confirmed by the latest data provided by Techland. The studio has been working to expand the content of its game with a massive update, and has already promised us that it will continue to support the zombie experience for 5 years. All this, as expected, will encourage the 5 million players who have bought the title in your first month.

Dying Light 2 has sold 5 million units in its first monthAs you read it. Techland has shared the sales number of its recent Dying Light 2: Stay Human (via Gematsu) and shows that his adventure has been a big success in the market. But the news does not end here, since the developer has also taken the opportunity to update the number of distributed units of the first Dying Light: 20 million.

We assume that, at the moment, the members of Teland are uncorking a bottle of champagne. But this does not mean that the work is already finished, as they remember that “the success of the Dying Light franchise is a great example of the unforgettable experiences that we create for our players” and therefore will continue to improve their games with “highly requested featureswhich will be revealed next week.

We will be attentive to everything that is announced from Techland, because we still do not know a release date for Dying Light 2 in its version of Nintendo Switch. There is no doubt that the zombie adventure has attracted a good number of players, and although in our review we could not ignore several problems that ruined the experience, the authors have tried hard to polish your title to the max.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Dying Light 2, Dying Light and Techland.