Yesterday, the official Dying Light account revealed that Dying Light 2 Stay Human will require at least 500 hours to complete. Now, the development team has shared a update on the issue, to explain exactly what this means.

As you can see in the tweet below, the Dying Light 2 account wrote: “500 hours is required for the full game total: finish all missions, all endings and explore every part of the game world, but one play normal should finish the story, side missions and do a lot of exploration in less than 100 hours, so don’t worry “.

The update comes in response to the doubts of the players, who feared the 500 hours were tied to a normal game. Instead, this tally includes access to all endings, which will likely require several games. 100 hours is perfectly normal longevity for an open world action RPG – just think of The Witcher 3 or Skyrim or Fallout, which easily take up hundreds of hours.

It is not only the number of hours that is huge, but also the number of unique equipment of Dying Light 2 Stay Human.