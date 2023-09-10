Dying Light 2, like many games, includes in its lines of code a series of contents that are not accessible within the game. This is what is called in jargon “cut-content” (cut content) and more technically skilled enthusiasts often explore game files in search of these details. Recently, a user named Sneed decided to collect all the cut content of Dying Light 2 and collect it in orderly manner in a document. The final result is 231 pages of information.
This is a remarkable result, given that we are talking about one enormous amount of information, probably one of the most in-depth cut-content searches ever. It’s not just this, however, because the way in which the creator created the document is also to be praised: fonts, images of the models found within Dying Light 2, entire descriptions, backgrounds, division into chapters with multiple legends and summaries … it is a visually incredible work that has taken the name of “The Unofficial Dying Light 2 Cut Content Document“.
Dying Light 2, huge amounts of information
As we said, let’s talk about more than 200 pages of information on Dying Light 2. You will therefore understand that we do not have the possibility to give you a summary of this content. If you are interested, you can use the link we left above to analyze the cut-content in detail.
However, we can give you an idea of what you can find. The document is in fact divided into seven chapters, organized as follows:
- Factions and related missions not included in the game
- Cut information related to the prologue and epilogue
- Various missions deleted
- “Storyteller”, i.e. short dialogues during which the player chooses between various options
- Generic dialogue removed
- Game regions removed
- All other content removed without category
