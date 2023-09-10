Dying Light 2, like many games, includes in its lines of code a series of contents that are not accessible within the game. This is what is called in jargon “cut-content” (cut content) and more technically skilled enthusiasts often explore game files in search of these details. Recently, a user named Sneed decided to collect all the cut content of Dying Light 2 and collect it in orderly manner in a document. The final result is 231 pages of information.

This is a remarkable result, given that we are talking about one enormous amount of information, probably one of the most in-depth cut-content searches ever. It’s not just this, however, because the way in which the creator created the document is also to be praised: fonts, images of the models found within Dying Light 2, entire descriptions, backgrounds, division into chapters with multiple legends and summaries … it is a visually incredible work that has taken the name of “The Unofficial Dying Light 2 Cut Content Document“.