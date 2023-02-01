Techland today unveiled the Dying Light 2: Stay Human roadmap for 2023. It will be a year full of innovations, which will also include the much requested gross-gen crossplay for co-op between players owning different platforms, a system of transmog for weapons and the Steam Deck support.

As reported in a previous news, the most succulent news is the arrival of a new DLC with weapons and an unpublished location, expected during the second half of 2023. However, it will not be necessary to wait so long for the first news from Techland . In fact, the Bloody Anniversary Eventan event which, as the name suggests, pays homage to the first anniversary of the launch, together with various bundles.

During the month, the Community Update 2, an update that will include Dying Light 2 support for Steam Deck, along with some changes and innovations that players have been clamoring for. These include cross-gen multiplayer, dynamic co-op competitions and more.

To April an update is planned that will improve the physics of the fights and the “brutal” animations, will introduce the TGG quests, or missions for members of the “Techland Gamers and Goodies” program available at this address https://techlandgg.com/, and the transmog, a mechanic that allows you to change the appearance of equipment without changing its stats and bonuses.

TO June instead there will be new content related to the night stages and enemies of the “Volatile” class and improvements to the parkour mechanics. Further innovations will follow in the second half of the year, including the aforementioned DLC.