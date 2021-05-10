In the pandemic, many people die without any accompaniment, and many a comforting ritual has to be dispensed with at the funerals. Does Corona change the way we deal with dying?

A.Carsten fetches an old photo from the kitchen. It shows him and his uncle in a tartan skirt. The picture was taken at a wedding the family had traveled to Scotland to attend. Carsten, who works as an architect in Frankfurt, tells how they went to a pub in their kilts and how strange they felt in their outfit back then. How fun that was. And how nice that was. He doesn’t really know how many years the photo has been hanging in the kitchen.

Carsten’s uncle died a few weeks ago of Covid-19. Like so many others, he got infected when he was in the hospital because of problems with his blood circulation. Carsten remembers how his aunt phoned in disagreement when she found out that her husband had tested positive for the coronavirus. And how he tried to calm her, but also himself. That’ll be fine, was his hope. But it was no longer good.