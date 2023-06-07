Diego Sousai

In order to “break the taboo” involving death and burial, a funeral home in the United Kingdom decided to offer customers personalized coffins, which include unusual prints, such as a vacuum cleaner package and the famous public telephone from the British series of TV Doctor Who.

According to the British broadcaster Sky News, the funeral home Go As You Please, to help those who want to leave a little lighter for their family members, offers coffin designs with themes that include a bottle of Tennents lager beer, Bell’s whiskey, TV series Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead, and the Star Wars film saga.

The company, which has branches in Cramlington, northeast England, and Edinburgh, Scotland, says the caskets are built to the needs of each customer.

Scott Purvis, general manager of the company, in an interview with the station, tells that a person wanted to be buried in a coffin with the stamp of the Dyson brand, because he had the habit of repairing old vacuum cleaners.

Another coffin was made with red pallets, in honor of a man who used to work with carpentry in the shed of his residence.

“Most of our coffin designs come from serious conversations with the person when they are still alive. Many are arranging their own funerals before they die. It gives them the chance to break the taboo of talking about death with families,” Purvis told Sky News.

It also gives them the opportunity to have exactly the funeral they want and to lighten the family’s burden when the time comes.

The owner of Go As You Please explains that the store window itself helps as a starting point for conversations with customers.

He adds: “It’s not disrespectful, but it serves to show the public what can be done and what we can offer. When it comes to custom caskets, I would say that we are not dealing with novelty, but with individuality”.

Scott Purvis tells the British broadcaster that the funeral home encourages families to design their own caskets and even get involved in the manufacturing process.

"We've had countless clients create montages of old family photos, get everyone together to paste the images onto the white pattern on the casket."
























