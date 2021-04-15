As you will know if you are regular Call of Duty Warzone players, the title has been receiving modifications in recent days. If we talked a week ago that nuclear bombs were already coming to the game, now it has received an important change: dying in Call of Duty Warzone will turn us into Zombies.

Currently, as we can see through CharlieINTEL, the Verdansk map is being invaded by zombies, and therefore when we die we will become the undead, although that is, in very specific circumstances. First of all, to become zombies it will be necessary for players to be part of Duo, Trio or Quads teams.

Players who land at Ship Wreck or Prison in Verdansk and die to the damage can turn into Zombies. This only happens if you’re playing in teams (doesn’t work in solos). Vine: @jackfrags pic.twitter.com/5h30ExkFzZ – Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) April 15, 2021

After this, it will be necessary for us to land in Ship Wreck or Prison, where we can come into contact with a green gas that inflicts continuous damage, and if we die through being in contact with said gas, we will become zombies with three different abilities: a charged jump, EMP blast and a gas grenade.

Therefore, as long as we meet the conditions mentioned above, dying in Call of Duty Warzone will turn us into zombies. Also, as the people of GameSpotAs long as we are zombies, the gas that closes the map will not cause any damage, although they did conclude that when the entire team is defeated, the player turned into a zombie is too.

This isn’t the first time something similar has happened, as something similar happened last year in Call of Duty: Warzone, when The Haunting of Verdansk added trick-or-trios and zombie royale to celebrate Halloween.