This is the story of the poor dying furless dog, which is not at all well. Who was supposed to take care of him at one point he decided that he could no longer make it and practically abandoned him to his fate. A man begs to take care of him by suddenly showing up and looking for an opportunity for him.

Dong-Jin is a poor puppy that was found on a property in Jeongdongjin, a small town in South Korea. The dog belongs to the Samoyed breed, known for its abundant and soft fur. But he was completely devoid of fur and you could see his bones under the skin.

Ek Park, founder of Free Korean Dogs, did everything to save him. The South Korean dog organization went to great lengths to get that poor puppy in need of help from the owner.

The vets immediately examined the dog, but they weren’t sure they could do anything for him, as he was skin and bones. He was really very sick and they didn’t know if his body would handle all the medications it needed to heal.

They started treatments for the scabies and fed it because it was completely malnourished. The poor puppy was on the verge of death. His whole body was getting worse every day. His mind, however, was strong and very soon he began to respond positively to all treatments.

Dog without fur dying: in four months he recovered

His fur began to grow and his weight to increase. His mood was very good. They took him to a private shelter in South Korea where he could interact with other animals. He seemed very happy indeed.

The transformation she went through was simply amazing. In just 6 months he was a completely different dog. And no one could imagine that he was on the verge of death.