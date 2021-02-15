The screams did not save Ricardo Hernández. The 48-year-old man lay inert last Tuesday on the sidewalk of a Mexico City hospital while his relatives called for help through the glass door of the emergency room: “He’s still alive, help us! Please please! Miss! There is a specialist there! I beg you, miss… Daddy, Daddy, no, no! ”. They begged for 30 minutes, according to their version, but the man died without receiving medical assistance. The capital’s Prosecutor’s Office has now opened an investigation to clarify the death and the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) is studying whether three workers who had a shift that night denied him care.

Hernández’s death is still on the news and social media a week later. A video made with a mobile phone shows the sequence that took place in front of the doors of the Traumatology, Orthopedics and Rehabilitation Hospital, in Magdalena de las Salinas, north of the city: on the one hand, the family asks for help; on the other, the door won’t open. They got out of the car there after being rejected in four other health centers, according to the version of the family, with whom this newspaper has not been able to contact. “As we were arriving, my brother began to gasp or suffer a heart attack … I can’t really describe what it was. I got out to ask for help and the guard closed the door for us ”, related to the newspaper Reform the sister of the deceased.

It was around seven in the afternoon when “the uproar” began and the line to enter the emergency room stretched for 20 meters, says a man who was there that night. For weeks he has been on duty in a truck converted into a tent because his son is admitted to intensive care. He did not come close, he says, “because he did not know what” it was that the patient who had just arrived had.

That emergency room receives exclusively patients who require urgent care for trauma cases, however, sick with symptoms of covid-19 also arrive at the door. The confusion perhaps happens because a few blocks away, Clinic 24 takes over the emergency room for patients infected with SARS-COV-2, which has already killed 166,200 people in Mexico. Faced with suspicious cases that arrive at the emergency room where Hernández’s family arrived, a health worker protected from head to toe comes out and asks: “Have you not had a fever? Headaches?”. And redirect them if necessary.

With what symptoms did Hernández arrive at the door of the emergency room? What was the severity of his condition? Were the toilets preparing to attend him or did they refuse to do so? This is what the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office will have to determine now, which has opened an investigation folder on what happened that night. The IMSS also an internal investigation has started three workers “who were involved in a possible denial of service” and works in coordination with the National Human Rights Commission, as detailed by the head of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo. The head of the medical unit, Fryda Medina, reported in a recorded message that they are already in contact with the family.

Hernández’s relatives maintain that in the emergency room they responded that “in those facilities they could not treat him” because it was a case of covid, although they said they had two tests with negative results for SARS-CoV-2. “He has kidney failure, it is not covid!” The family insisted on February 2, as seen in the video that went viral. According to the information given by the IMSS that night, however, “at no time was medical attention denied” to the man. The doctor on duty was putting on the protective suit “as indicated by the protocol” for the duration of the recording because “the people present yelled that he was a suspect of covid-19,” the institute explained.

Around the unconscious man, those present gave instructions to try to revive him – to raise his head, let him hang his neck – while a woman pressed her chest with both hands and practiced mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. Despair gave way to anger. “Damn incompetents!” The son snapped against the closed door. The screams did not open the door. When a private ambulance – in Mexico, self-managed ambulances fill the deficiencies of a government system – paramedics got out, the man was already dead.