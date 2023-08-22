That men stayed at their parents’ house and women went to other families seems to be a constant in prehistory. A few weeks ago the largest Neolithic family tree was published with almost a hundred members excavated in France. In the two clans studied, the women came from outside. Now, in the far east of the continent, they have sequenced the genome of a pastoral family made up of six brothers, their seven wives, children and grandchildren. Their partners were also outside the community. In this collective burial there is a mystery: there are no women genetically related to the men, except for little girls.

Anthropologists call it patrilocality, a human custom—also observed in other great apes—in which sons remain within the family group and mate with women from other groups, while daughters leave the home. Like its alternative, matrilocality, it is a mechanism to avoid inbreeding and its unwanted genetic effects. The extent of this custom at the beginning of human history is unknown, but in the few sites where science, particularly genetics, has made it possible to reconstruct the family tree, it seems the most common. The latest example comes from the southern Urals, the natural border between Asia and Europe.

At a place called Nepluyevsky, in present-day Russia, German and Russian paleoanthropologists have excavated what is known as a kurgan, a burial mound in which one or more people are buried under a natural or artificial mound. They were a common practice in many cultures in this part of the world and there are famous ones, such as the tomb of King Midas’s father. But they could also be the last resting place of a shepherd family, like the one found in Nepluyevsky. The scientists, whose results have just been published in scientific journal PNAS, unearthed remains of 44 people. Continuous cracks were found in the ground, where one or more bodies had rested for some 3,800 years. Thanks to genetics, it has been possible to know what that family of shepherds was like.

kurgan burial mound, during excavation Shetlana Sharapova

The family consisted of three generations. Although they were only able to sequence the genomes of 33 people, they were able to infer the position of the rest in the family tree by filling in the gaps. At the top they identified six grown brothers, but found no trace of the founding fathers. Most of the rest are children. All the adult women buried there are immigrants. According to their genes, there are even from Central Asia, thousands of kilometers from Nepluyevsky. All had at least one child with one of the brothers. So the women in the burial were either a brother’s partner or daughters. But there are no sisters. This would indicate that it was a patrilocal family, in which the girls left the group, pairing up with boys from other groups. The problem with this explanation is that it does not solve one of the mysteries of this collective grave: there are adult women buried and there are also young girls (less than 5 years old), however, there are none between 5 and 20 years old. .

no young girls

The study authors aren’t sure why there aren’t any of these young women. Jens Blöcher, a researcher at the Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz (Germany) and first author of the research, believes that the pattern observed in Nepluyevsky is probably the result of different burial practices for boys and girls: “It is quite possible that they were buried in another kurgan of the area”, account in an email. “We also considered the possibility that the absence of young girls was due to an extreme form of female exogamy, with marriages arranged at a young age.” But it is an unlikely scenario, he adds, “since that would imply the presence of unrelated girls of that age group.” If there were arranged unions of the girls, there would have to be girls who were not genetically related to the six brothers.

Another of the most striking aspects that the burial reveals about those shepherds is that life must have been very hard: 39% of those buried were under five years old when they died and 57% did so before they were over 15 years old. A high infant mortality rate is typical of past societies, but not so high. These numbers cannot be considered normal, says Blöcher, “even compared to the burials of the time in the region,” he adds.

“Pastoral societies usually show some degree of inequality, as we see with our older brother” Joachim Burger, researcher at the Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz, Germany

The older ones had it no better. Svetlana Sharapova, from the Institute of History and Archeology of the Russian Academy of Sciences and director of the excavations, recalls in a note that 3,800 years ago, “the population of the southern Trans-Urals knew animal husbandry and metallurgy, subsisting mainly on based on dairy and meat products. But in the case of these shepherds, “the state of health of the family buried here must have been very poor. The average life expectancy for women was 28 years, that of men 36 years”, she adds.

Genetics have also made it possible to detect a subtle but clear sign of inequality between siblings. The firstborn, who died at the age of 55, had his eight children with two different women. Joachim Burger, also from Johannes Gutenberg and senior author of the paper, recalls that “pastoral societies often show some degree of inequality, as we see with our older brother compared to others, and are predominantly patrilineal and patrilocal.” As to whether it was the norm, Burger adds that “looking at the few studies that exist for prehistoric central and western Europe, there are no clear signs of inequality, but there are strong signs of patrilocality and female exogamy.”

Another of the mysteries that will remain is the short history of this burial. It’s not like they all died at once. In fact, there are no marks of violence or disease. But all those buried were buried within a period of no more than 15 years. Something must have happened for them to leave the place. In addition to the kurgan of the six brothers and their seven wives, there are 37 other burial mounds in Nepluyevsky. Only one other has been excavated and genetics have not been used in any of them to discover their history that is about to be unearthed.

