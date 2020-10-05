Many people use hair dye to hide the white of hair. But the heavy chemicals present in them further spoil the hair. If you want to darken your hair, you can use coffee. This will darken your hair naturally and also will not cause any harm to the hair. To do this natural hair dye all you need is a little coffee and conditioner.

Material required

Organic Coffee Powder – 2 tbsp

Hair conditioner – 2 tablespoons

Water – 1/2 glass

Method of making

Offer a pot on the gas and pour half a glass of water into it. Then add coffee powder and cook for a few minutes. Then turn off the gas and let the coffee cool down. Now take the conditioner according to the hair requirement in a bowl and add coffee to it. If you have long hair, you can increase the quality of coffee and conditioner.

Method of application



Shampoo your hair and then squeeze extra water out of it. Then take a mixture of coffee and conditioner in hand and apply it evenly over the entire hair. Comb can also be used to apply it well. Then tie a comb to the hair so that the conditioner dries up. After 20 minutes when the conditioner becomes dry and hard, then wash the hair with plain water.



How long does hair last



According to people who have used coffee hair dye, hair dye can only last for a week or less. It depends on how often you wash your hair. Also know one thing that this hair dye does not work on dark hair.