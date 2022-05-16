At the end of the celebrations for Giorgio Chiellini, the group spontaneously leaves the team to greet the last match at the Joya Stadium

The most beautiful image comes when at the end of the official moment of the celebrations for Giorgio Chiellini’s farewell at the Stadium, a group of Juve players is created in the middle of the field, from which at a certain point the figure is thrown towards the sky. by Paulo Dybala, hoisted by his companions. That party that society had not organized for him, is reserved for him by the friends of the field with whom he shared every day, and his people. Because the contrast of a farewell that one decides to celebrate and the other not, net of two stories and two different endings by construction, is too strident not to spontaneously trigger the homage to Joya. And with it the whistles of love for Paulo when the big screen frames the Juventus president Andrea Agnelli in those situations.

Under the curve – The most beautiful image of the evening continues when it is Leonardo Bonucci, the new Juventus captain now that Chiellini and Dybala are leaving, to take on Paulo still in tears to take him under the curve. Desperate tears, and what a contrast with Chiellini’s smile, perhaps because one chose and the other did not: pouring tears, unstoppable, framed while his girlfriend Oriana immortalizes everything from the gallery with the telephone and the images linger on Agnelli and the to. d. Arrivabene, who clap their hands from the sidelines. Vlahovic takes Paulo on his back and carries him on his shoulder for the last run towards the corner. Fast forward of about twenty minutes: Dybala again out of the locker room with Vlahovic and Morata, and it is in these situations that friendship can be seen, for the last souvenir photos from the home lawn. Now that Dybala, when the tears are over, has the face of one who savors the moment. As if it were the last. The great suggestion? The tribute message from the one who left him the number 10 shirt and could take it back now that he’s gone: Paul Pogba. See also Stop the Team event: the wind gives no respite. Recovery or cancellation?

The exit from the field – If Giorgio Chiellini greeted the Allianz Stadium at minute number 17, like his years at Juventus, for Paulo Dybala Massimiliano Allegri did not wait for number 82, how many have Joya’s goals in Serie A with the Juventus shirt (the 115 in total earned him the place of ninth scorer every era): it is 78 ‘when the exchange table calls his number – and at that point in the game it was feared that it would not happen again – with the entry in his place of 2002 Martin Palumbo and the last standing ovation in black and white from “his” Allianz Stadium. Paulo had arrived with the tribute already in the 10th minute of Dusan Vlahovic, who scores and celebrates with the Dybala-mask, the exultation of Paulo. Seven minutes later Chiellini comes out and ties the captain’s armband to his arm, perhaps the last. At 36 ‘Morata scores 2-0 and immediately goes to embrace Joya, who had ignited the action with a play of his. As it happens, they are those of the souvenir photo at the end of the evening. At the end of the first half, Locatelli also had words for the Argentine before returning to the locker room: “I also want to talk about Paulo’s farewell. He is a very good boy, we will miss him and Giorgio. I am happy and honored to have played with them”. See also In Italy for Zaniolo there is only Juve. But 40 million may not be enough

The tributes – But the tears had started well before the final whistle. Paulo Dybala started the evening alongside Giorgio Chiellini, leading the team at the exit from the locker rooms for the warm-up, and he finished it in the captain’s arms, after leaving the field. The fourth official calls the change and the whole Stadium stands up in the 78th minute, the children cry in the stands (and it is not a rhetorical image, there is the TV rehearsal), the teammates gather in midfield to greet him: hug from Bernardeschi, the greeting from Kean and Pellegrini, everything begins to break through in an attempt not to be moved. When he leaves the pitch, Allegri also embraces him and Sarri, the coach with whom Paulo played his last season as a protagonist, is also found alongside him, and moreover the last season as a Juve championship. Hello with the hand to the grandstand, the greeting to Landucci and away in the arms of Chiellini where emotions can no longer hold back. See also Reggiana and Modena continue to run. Bari and Monopoli also smile

The tour of the field – The audience invokes him under the curve and the tour of the field starts: autographs, scarves around the neck, even the phone of a young fan for a selfie, memories that will remain for a lifetime. So much so that when the triple whistle arrives, and even when the celebrations for Chiellini begin, Dybala is still around the field. When it comes time for Giorgio to have a break, Morata takes Paulo by the arm and kisses him, to console him in the face of a conflict that cannot hurt him. Because for Dybala there was nothing organized. But the most beautiful parties are those that arise spontaneously.

