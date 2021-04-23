Paulo Dybala also winked at Atlético in his talk with Ibai Llanos: “With Atlético I have received calls. Not directly to me, the agent who works with me has been called to speak. To know your situation? Exactly. Many times the player or his surroundings are called to find out his situation or how he is at the club. Negotiations sometimes last 3 days or 6 months. “

In addition, Dybala also revealed another secret: “Álvaro (Morata) just comes from there and has spoken highly of the club, the city, the people, the fans … Atlético de Madrid is a big club today.” The Argentine was linked to the mattress box on several occasions. It is no secret that Simeone knows him and that once in a while when they have asked him about him he has praised him.

Paulo ends his contract in 2022 and his future is unknown, but after this confession Atleti’s option (if it continues to be there) will be very present for him.