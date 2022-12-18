Roma congratulates Joya with a post published on Instagram

L’Argentina by Paulo Dybala wins the World in Qatar against the France. The absolute protagonist of the final was Lionel Messi, author of a brace in the 123 minutes of play and the goal from the penalty spot in the lottery of penalties. The forward of the RomeTammy Abrahamwanted to praise the Argentine champion on Instagram: “Greatest of All Time”.

Nicholas Zaniolo went against the tide on social media. The Giallorossi number 22 has published a story with Mbappe who rejoices.

Zaniolo then he also posted a story to celebrate his partner Dybala with three red hearts.

There Rome complimented a Dybala with a post published on Instagram.

Nemanja matic and Christian Mottled celebrated their mate on social media.

Stephan too El Shaarawy he crowned Messi and then complimented Dybala.

Compliments also come Camara and Spinazzola for Dybala.

The two Giallorossi defenders Left-handed and Kumbulla celebrated Dybala on social media. See also Juventus investigation, here are the new accusations

December 18, 2022 (change December 18, 2022 | 23:01)

