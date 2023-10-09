Milan (AFP)

Roma Club announced that its Argentine international playmaker Paulo Dybala will be absent from the field for a month, due to a torn ligament in his left knee in the match against Cagliari 4-1, in the eighth stage of the Italian Football League.

Dybala left the field crying, after a strong collision with Cagliari player Matteo Prati, which raised fears that he might be absent until the new year.

But the Capital Club explained in a brief statement that tests revealed a sprain in the inner lateral ligament of the left knee, adding that he would be absent for about four weeks.

Dybala is expected to miss Roma’s trip to Milan to face Inter on October 29, but he may return to play in the capital’s derby against Lazio two weeks later.

Roma occupies tenth place in the league with 11 points, after a shaky start that led to rumors of the possible dismissal of its Portuguese coach, Jose Mourinho.