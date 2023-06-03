The Argentine has found the ideal environment, even more so with the eventual permanence of Mourinho. But he can free himself: here’s how …

If there is an image that encompasses the disappointment and sadness for the defeat in the Europa League final, it is Paulo Dybala's tears at the end of the game. The man who tried to fulfill the dream of the entire Roma people, but who failed to bring the ship to port. His goal wasn't enough to give Roma a cup that they already missed in 1991 and qualification for the next Champions League. And precisely the failure to land in the top European competition could lead the Argentine to reflect on his future. Playing in a tournament like this is a factor that matters for a player of his caliber, but it is equally true that in Rome Joya has found an environment that he considers ideal, and from which he would not want to leave. However, if the offer of a top club were to arrive ready to put him at the center of their project and guarantee him the most prestigious European stage, the player would find himself at a crossroads.

Love for Rome — The months spent in the capital by Dybala and his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini made Paulo discover a world that seems to be made especially for him. In Rome, the number 21 is pampered by the fans who, at every appearance, have always made him feel special. Acclaimed like no other player in the Giallorossi squad, the Argentine has even received the “blessing” of Francesco Totti. And it is no coincidence that more than someone has recognized in Dybala’s deeds on the pitch the same magic that springs from the feet of the historic number 10. Paulo is aware that he has found his dimension in Rome and moreover, if José Mourinho were to remain the man in command, detaching from the Giallorossi planet would become even more complicated. For this reason, the chances of permanence are still high.

However, what keeps the fans and the Special One anxious is above all the termination clause on Dybala's contract. Assuming that the only two championships that seem to interest the Argentine are Serie A and La Liga, the clause for Italy – worth 20 million euros – shouldn't be a problem. In fact, Roma have the possibility of "cancelling" him automatically, putting on the plate a substantial salary adjustment (from 3.8 to 6 million euros net). The situation changes abroad: the figure fixed is 12 million euros and also in this case in Trigoria there is the possibility of repelling the attack of any suitors by increasing Joya's salary, but the final decision is up to the player . In addition, in the event of payment of the clause, Dybala will be entitled to a part of the amount collected by Roma. If an offer from Real Madrid were to arrive, for example, saying no to the club he's dreamed of wearing since he was a child would be complicated. At the moment no proposals have arrived, but in the event that some foreign company knocks on his door, Dybala's fate will be totally in his hands.

June 3, 2023

