The goal is clearly to arrive in the best possible condition for the direct clash with Inter and the double semi-final of the Europa League with Bayer Leverkusen. That’s why Paulo Dybala will only know tomorrow – after a confrontation with Mourinho and the Giallorossi medical staff – whether to at least go to the bench in Monza or postpone his return to Saturday afternoon’s big match at the Olimpico. In the meantime, however, Joya wanted to send a message to the Roma fans in view of a season finale that could still give the Special One team a trophy: “We have just entered this last month of competitions and we can’t stop here – he wrote on Instagram – it is right now that we must remain fully concentrated and make this last effort together. Come on Rome”. Further confirmation of how the champion is completely focused on his journey to Trigoria, after the declarations of love for Rome and his colors pronounced during the long interview given a few days ago to Dazn.