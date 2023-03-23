Dybala wants to ask Juventus for 54 million euros in damages

During the interrogation of Paulo Dybala for the capital gains investigation thelawyer of Joya Luca Ferrari spoke of one record request of 54 million euros from Juventus. And of a lawsuit that will come if the back wages of the current Roma player are not paid within the month of April.

Dybala, according to what Repubblica explains today, has relieved his lawyer of professional secrecy. And Ferrari explained to the Guardia di Finanza that the player has not given up on 3.8 million euros which remains after the “salary maneuver”. But the lawyer has made it known that there is another dispute with the bianconeri on the failure to renew his contract with Juventus. It seemed done, according to the lawyer, because “only the signature was missing”. Hence the request for compensation and the ultimatum already delivered to Juventus. According to the provisions of private agreements between the club and the player dating back to 28 April 2021. The figure of 54 million had already been announced to Juventus in April 2022 by email. Paulo Dybala’s lawyer asked for the difference in five years between his contract with Roma and what he would have received at Juventus.

