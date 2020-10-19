Paulo Dybala’s season, after the rebirth experienced last year, is not following the desired paths. An injury to the thigh prevented him from starting on the right foot and when his renewal was expected to take place, the explosion of the Covid has caused it to be delayed in time. The last league substitution, where he has not yet played a minute, against Crotone (1-1) did not like the Argentine and so he made it known to Fabio Paratici, sports director juventine. Now, with the team in the draw, not being a starter against Dinamo Kiev is not an option.

According to ‘Tuttosport’, the will to close the renovation of The jewel it is still there, but emphasizes, once again, Dybala’s discomfort for having traveled with the team to Calabria and then not playing a minute. Pirlo preferred to use young people like Kulusevski or Portanova and, despite the need for gunpowder to break the tie (1-1), the Laguna Larga player stayed on the bench.

From England they echo the information coming from Italy, putting the focus on the near confrontation between the Bianconera star and Paratici, since, market yes and market too, the greats of the Premier, such as Chelsea and United, are related to the signing of the Argentine. As we say, the clash against Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League seems essential to calm the waters.

Without Cristiano, down due to his positive in Covid, Dybala is expected to finally play his first minutes under the command of an Andrea Pirlo who took away the iron from his substitution against Crotone: “I had only trained ten minutes the day before” ( our protagonist suffered a gastroenteritis with the selection). Two draws and two victories are the baggage of Pirlo’s Juventus at the start of the season and the ‘Dybala case’ could be the first mountain he has to deal with as head coach.