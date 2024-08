When it seemed all done, here comes the unexpected twist. Paulo Dybala will not be a player of Al-Qadsiah. The Argentine, through a post on his social media, has clarified his intention to continue in yellow and red. “Thank you Roma, see you on Sunday” was the message from the Joya who, with a final twist, made an appointment with the fans for the match with Empoli.

