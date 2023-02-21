The attacker’s recovery for the Europa League match scheduled for Thursday is difficult. No problem for Pellegrini
If it is true – as José Mourinho likes to repeat – that there is a Rome with Paulo Dybala and another without the Argentine talent, it is precisely the form of his pupil that keeps the Special One anxious. Just over 48 hours after the match against Salzburg, Joya has not yet resumed training in the group. Even today, the Giallorossi number 21 limited himself to doing individual work, without taking the field with the rest of the team. A choice aimed at protecting the player from a muscular point of view – he is struggling with an overload accused at the Red Bull Arena – but which jeopardizes Dybala’s presence from 1′ against the Austrians. In this sense, the day of truth will be tomorrow, when Roma will return to the field in Trigoria for the finishing session: in the event of a forfeit, in fact, the chances of seeing him protagonist in the Europa League playoffs would definitely vanish.
DOUBTS AND CERTAINTIES
At Fulvio Bernardini the doubts do not concern only Dybala. Even the presence of Tammy Abraham remains at high risk: the Englishman is still out due to the surgery suffered on his eyelid and, for him too, tomorrow’s matchday will be decisive to understand if there is room for including him in the squad (it all depends on the opinion of the doctors). There doesn’t seem to be any doubt on the use of Lorenzo Pellegrini from 1′. Yesterday the class of ’96 had partially trained with the group and, even today, he worked together with his teammates. Therefore, barring bad surprises, after the rest period granted to him by Mourinho against Verona on Thursday evening Pellegrini will once again be part of the starting eleven. To try to overturn last Thursday’s defeat and continue their journey in the cup, Roma need their captain.
