If it is true – as José Mourinho likes to repeat – that there is a Rome with Paulo Dybala and another without the Argentine talent, it is precisely the form of his pupil that keeps the Special One anxious. Just over 48 hours after the match against Salzburg, Joya has not yet resumed training in the group. Even today, the Giallorossi number 21 limited himself to doing individual work, without taking the field with the rest of the team. A choice aimed at protecting the player from a muscular point of view – he is struggling with an overload accused at the Red Bull Arena – but which jeopardizes Dybala’s presence from 1′ against the Austrians. In this sense, the day of truth will be tomorrow, when Roma will return to the field in Trigoria for the finishing session: in the event of a forfeit, in fact, the chances of seeing him protagonist in the Europa League playoffs would definitely vanish.