Last night the fans of the Rome they proved once again to be unique. Over 10 thousand people filled the streets of EUR to welcome Paulo Dybala. The Friedkin on their Twitter profile sent a message to the many Giallorossi supporters: “Nobody welcomes their heroes like Rome. The Giallorossi faithful last night created an incredible scenario outside the Fendi headquarters to welcome Dybala“. And the surprises are not over yet. The negotiations for Wijnaldum. The Dutch midfielder could arrive in the capital in the next few days.