The appointment with the fans at the Colosseo Quadrato closed a day dedicated to the new purchase, who spoke at the press conference and also carried out a double training session

Paulo Dybala to the Roma fans, over 10 thousand including the former Primavera captain aggregated to the first team Tripi, was truly spectacular: the beautiful location (Palazzo Fendi, illuminated by yellow and red games), the crazy fans, including many children, and a really excited Dybala. So much so that when he goes out on the stairs, at 21.21, certainly not casual time, with his yellow and red shirt and dark pants, he struggles to find words. His eyes are shining, he constantly touches his head, looks for the gaze of Matteo Vespasiani, the speaker of the Olimpico, to find support. And then, as the minutes go by, he melts.

THANKS ROME – “I am very proud to know you, playing here has always been difficult for the team and for what you do and now I want to enter the Olimpico with all of you under the curve. All this – admits Dybala – will be a responsibility, but it will also be very beautiful. I want to get in shape quickly for you, Rome was in my destiny for what the city represented in my childhood. who, when the Rome anthem starts Rome Rome first makes a video with the phone and then sits on the stairs to admire what he sees below him. See also Gazzetta TV: the latest video news from the world of sport

BEWITCHED MOU – The evening does not last long, at 9.40 pm everything is already over, Dybala leaves and like him the managers Pinto, Lombardo, Berardi and, above all, Josè Mourinho who, together with his staff, had arrived around 20.30 so as not to miss the evening. He didn’t come out, though, and he didn’t show up, because it was Dybala’s night and he didn’t want to steal the show. However, he too witnessed a magical night live. And he was bewitched by it. Like all.

July 26 – 10:16 pm

