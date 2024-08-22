Paulo Dybala is staying at Roma. The Argentine himself announced the surprising transfer news on his Instagram profile. “Thank you Roma… See you on Sunday,” Dybala wrote. The 31-year-old rejected Al Qadsiah’s offer, giving up the very rich salary offered by the Arab club: according to market rumors, Dybala would have received 75 million in 3 years. Now, the Argentine is staying in Rome and is available for the home game against Empoli, scheduled for Sunday for the second day of the championship.

The Argentine’s post is followed by thousands of comments. The footballer’s wife, Oriana Sabatini, shares the message adding a tearful emoticon and the Giallorossi hearts. “For those who didn’t understand, the Joya is staying with us,” writes Leo Paredes, Roma midfielder, on social media. Matias Soulé, former Juve player who joined Dybala in Rome, posts a photo with the Joya on the pitch with a tearful emoticon and the Giallorossi hearts.