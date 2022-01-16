The Argentine striker has not yet agreed to extend his contract, which expires with Juventus at the end of the current season, despite the start of negotiations a long time ago.

Italian media reports stated that Dybala is not happy with the club’s position in the negotiations, and he may leave for free in June, after seven years in Turin..

And it seemed that the 28-year-old was sending a message to the administration, after he scored the first goal in the 19th minute, as he went and looked sharply at the club officials in the stands..

But Dybala played down the gesture after the match. He told Sky Italia: “I called a friend and couldn’t find him. He was here like many people“.

When asked if this interpretation should be believed, Dybala replied, “I don’t know, it’s up to you“.

He then told Dawn: “I have nothing to prove to anyone. The club has decided that we will speak in February or March, and I am available to the coach.”“.

American Weston McKinney scored the second goal for Juventus in the 79th minute, extending his unbeaten record to eight consecutive matches in the league..

Juventus remained fifth, but raised its score to 41 points, equal to Atlanta, who is in fourth place, who has two more games. Udinese is 14th with 20 points.